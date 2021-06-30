USA Top 10 (Alben)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.3.SourOlivia Rodrigo
2.1.Hall of FamePolo G
3.4.The Voice Of The HeroesLil Baby & Lil Durk
4.2.Culture IIIMigos
5.5.Dangerous: The Double AlbumMorgan Wallen
6.-Back Of My MindH.E.R.
7.-Future NostalgiaDua Lipa
8.9.A Gangsta's PainMoneybagg Yo
9.7.Inside (The Songs)Bo Burnham
10. (10.)The Off-SeasonJ. Cole

