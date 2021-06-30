USA Top 10 (Alben)

Bässe wummern, Flaschen klirren und Gesprächsfetzen fliegen durch die Luft. Es hat etwas von Festivalatmosphäre - fände diese Party nicht auf einem schlecht ausgeleuchteten Firmenparkplatz in Biberach statt. Über 500 Menschen haben sich Freitagnacht dort versammelt. Die Polizei lässt sie gewähren, fährt nur immer wieder mit dem Streifenwagen vorbei.

Es ist das zweite Wochenende in Folge, an dem junge Leute in der Stadt an der Riß feiern.