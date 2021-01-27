USA Top 10 (Alben)

Panorama

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelArtist
1.( 1.)Dangerous: The Double AlbumMorgan Wallen
2.( 3.)Shoot For The Stars Aim For The MoonPop Smoke
3.(-)The Good Times And The Bad OnesWhy Don`t We
4.( 2.)EvermoreTaylor Swift
5.( 7.)PositionsAriana Grande
6.( 5.)The VoiceLil Durk
7.( - )Musik To Be Murdered ByEminem
8.( 6.)After HoursThe Weeknd
10.( 8.)What You See Is What You GetLuke Combs

