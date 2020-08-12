USA Top 10 (Alben)

Panorama

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret/in
1.( 1.)FolkloreTaylor Swift
2.( 4.)Shoot For The Stars Aim For The MoonPop Smoke
3.( 3.)Legends Never DieJuice WRLD
4.( 5.)Hamilton: An American MusicalOriginal Broadway Cast
5.( 7.)My TurnLil Baby
6.( - )Blame It on BabyDaBaby
7.(10.)Fine LineHarry Styles
8.( 6.)WunnaGunna
9.( 9.)Hollywood's BleedingPost Malone
10.( - )The Lion King: The Gift (Soundtrack)Beyonce & Various Artists

