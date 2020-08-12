USA Top 10 (Alben)
Lesedauer: 1 Min
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/in
|1.
|( 1.)
|Folklore
|Taylor Swift
|2.
|( 4.)
|Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
|Pop Smoke
|3.
|( 3.)
|Legends Never Die
|Juice WRLD
|4.
|( 5.)
|Hamilton: An American Musical
|Original Broadway Cast
|5.
|( 7.)
|My Turn
|Lil Baby
|6.
|( - )
|Blame It on Baby
|DaBaby
|7.
|(10.)
|Fine Line
|Harry Styles
|8.
|( 6.)
|Wunna
|Gunna
|9.
|( 9.)
|Hollywood's Bleeding
|Post Malone
|10.
|( - )
|The Lion King: The Gift (Soundtrack)
|Beyonce & Various Artists
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200812-99-142883/3