Panorama

USA Top 10 (Alben)

Lesedauer: 1 Min
11. März 2020
Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret/in
1.( - )My TurnLil Baby
2.( - )YHLQMDLGBad Bunny
3.( 1.)Map of the Soul: 7BTS
4.( - )American StandardJames Taylor
5.( 5.)Please Excuse Me For Being AntisocialRoddy Ricch
6.( 4.)ChangesJustin Bieber
7.( - )PTSDG Herbo
8.( - )F8Five Finger Death Punch
9.( 7.)Hollywood's BleedingPost Malone
10.( 2.)Still Flexin, Still SteppinYoungBoy Never Broke Again
Die Kommentarfunktion ist für Sie aktuell gesperrt. Bitte wenden Sie sich an unseren Kundenservice für weitere Infos.
Ihr Kommentar wird nach einer kurzen Prüfung durch unsere Redaktion veröffentlicht.
FAQ | Nutzungsregeln
Kommentare werden geladen