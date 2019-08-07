Panorama

USA Top 10 (Alben

Lesedauer: 1 Min
7. August 2019
Deutsche Presse-Agentur
PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret/in
1.( - )The SearchNF
2.( - )The Big DayChance The Rapper
3.( 1.)No.6 Collaborations ProjectEd Sheeran
4.( 3.)When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? /Billie Eilish
5.( 6.)IndigoChris Brown
6.( 4.)7 (EP)Lil Nas X
7.( 7.)Cuz I Love YouLizzo
8.( - )Dum And DummerKey Glock & Young Dolph
9.( - )FEVER DREAMOf Monsters And Men
10.( 5.)Dreamville & J. Cole: Revenge Of The Dreamers IIIVarious Artists

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

