USA Top 10 (Alben)

12. Juni 2019
Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret
1.( - )Center Point RoadThomas Rhett
2.( 1.)When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?Billie Eilish
3.( 2.)Father Of AsahdDJ Khaled
4.( 5.)Free SpiritKhalid
5.( - )SHE IS COMING (EP)Miley Cyrus
6.( 3.)IGORTyler, The Creator
7.( - )DiamondsElton John
8.( 8.)Baby On BabyDaBaby
9.( 6.)Aladdin (2019)Soundtrack
10.( 9.)Thank U, NextAriana Grande
