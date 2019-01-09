Artikel

USA Top 10 (Alben)

9. Januar 2019
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret
1.( 1.)I Am - I Was21 Savage
2.( 2.)Hoodie SZNA Boogie Wit da Hoodie
3.( 6.)ChampionshipsMeek Mill
4.( - )beerbongs & bentleysPost Malone
5.( - )Spider-Man: Into The Spider-VerseSoundtrack
6.( - )ScorpionDrake
7.(10.)ASTROWORLDTravis Scott
8.( 5.)The Greatest ShowmanSoundtrack
9.( 9.)Dying to LiveKodak Black
10.( 4.)A Star Is Born (Soundtrack)Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
