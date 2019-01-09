USA Top 10 (Alben)

Von Karl-Heinz Burghart

„Ich bin schon ein bisschen enttäuscht, dass unserer Einladung niemand gefolgt ist“, sagte Hilde Mattheis am Montagabend. Gemeinsam mit dem Munderkinger SPD-Ortsverein hatte die Bundestagsabgeordnete zu einem „Informationsabend zur Kommunalpolitik“ eingeladen, um Interessierte und mögliche Kandidaten für die SPD-Liste zur Gemeinderatswahl im Mai zu finden.

„Wir bleiben weiter am Ball und laden nochmal ein“, sagte Hilde Mattheis und betonte, dass die SPD demnächst in Munderkingen auf dem Wochenmarkt und in Supermärkten „für die ...