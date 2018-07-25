USA Top 10 (Alben)
Lesedauer: 1 Min
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( 1.)
|Scorpion
|Drake
|2.
|( - )
|Rolling Papers 2
|Wiz Khalifa
|3.
|( 2.)
|beerbongs & bentleys
|Post Malone
|4.
|( 4.)
|?
|XXXTENTACION
|5.
|( 5.)
|Invasion Of Privacy
|Cardi B
|6.
|( 6.)
|Goodbye & Good Riddance
|Juice WRLD
|7.
|( 7.)
|The Greatest Showman
|Soundtrack
|8.
|(10.)
|Harder Than Ever
|Lil Baby
|9.
|( - )
|Red Pill Blues
|Maroon 5
|10.
|( - )
|This One's For You
|Luke Comb
s