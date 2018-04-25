USA Top 10 (Alben)

Von Aalener Nachrichten

Das abgelichtete Tier, das von einer Fotofalle in Steinheim am Albuch (Landkreis Heidenheim) fotografiert wurde, war ein Wolf. Das haben Experten der Forstlichen Versuchs- und Forschungsanstalt in Freiburg (FVA) jetzt bestätigt. Das berichtet das baden-württembergische Umweltministerium in einer Pressemitteilung.

Neben dem Bild der Fotofalle in Steinheim habe die FVA inzwischen ein weiteres Bild untersucht, das eine Fotofalle am Abend des 23.