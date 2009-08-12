Tagesergebnisse der Oddset-Spiele vom 11.08.2009

Gelähmte Gliedmaße bei Erwachsenen, Lernschwierigkeiten bei Kindern: Das sind nur zwei der Folgen, die eine FSME-Erkrankung haben kann. Übertragen wird diese von Zecken. In Süddeutschland ist das Risiko sehr hoch, sich mit dem Erreger anzustecken. Für 2018 erwarten Forscher so viele Zecken wie seit zehn Jahren nicht mehr. Doch ausgerechnet in Baden-Württemberg lassen sich weniger Menschen gegen FSME impfen als irgendwo sonst in Deutschland. Experten fordern: Ärzte sollten die Impfungen standardmäßig empfehlen, wie etwa jene gegen Tetanus oder ...