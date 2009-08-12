Sonstiges

Tagesergebnisse der Oddset-Spiele vom 11.08.2009

12. August 2009
Schwäbische Zeitung

Nr Spielpaarung Ergebnis Quote 1 Deutschland U21* - Türkei U21 1:3 4,00 2 Crystal Palace - Torquay United 2:1 1,40 3 Accrington St. - Walsall FC 2:1 2,60 4 Barnet FC - FC Watford 0:0 2,80 5 Brentford FC - Bristol City 0:1 2,00 6 Bristol Rovers - Aldershot Town 2:1 1,55 7 Bury FC - West Bromwich 0:2 1,60 8 Cardiff City - Dagenham Redbr. 3:1 1,30 9 Carlisle United - Oldham Athletic 1:0 2,15 10 Cheltenham Town - Southend Utd. 1:2 2,20 11 Colchester Utd - Leyton Orient 1:2 3,30 12 Crewe Alexandra - Blackpool FC 1:2 1,90 13 Exeter City - Queen's Park R. 0:5 1,85 14 Gillingham FC - Plymouth Argyle 2:1 2,40 15 Hereford United - Charlton Athl. 0:0 2,80 16 HuddersfieldTown - Stockport County 3:1 1,50 17 Lincoln City - FC Barnsley 0:1 1,85 18 FC Millwall - AFC Bournemouth 4:0 1,50 19 Milton Keynes - Swindon Town 1:4 4,00 20 Notts County - Doncaster Rovers 0:1 2,20 21 Rotherham Utd. - Derby County 2:1 2,80 22 Scunthorpe Utd. - Chesterfield FC 2:1 1,55 23 Sheffield United - Port Vale FC 1:2 6,00 24 Sheffield Wed. - Rochdale FC 3:0 1,45 25 Shrewsbury Town - Ipswich Town 3:3 2,80 26 FC Southampton - Northampton Town 2:0 1,60 27 Swansea City - Brighton Hove 3:0 1,60 28 Tranmere Rovers - Grimsby Town 4:0 1,55 29 WycombeWanderers - Peterborough U. 0:4 2,10 30 Yeovil Town - Norwich City 0:4 2,20 31 FC Dundalk - Bray Wanderers 0:0 2,90 32 Galway United - Drogheda United 0:2 2,70 33 St.Patricks Ath. - Bohemians Dublin 0:2 1,70 34 Sligo Rovers - Derry City 0:4 1,90
