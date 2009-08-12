Tagesergebnisse der Oddset-Spiele vom 11.08.2009

Nr
Spielpaarung
Ergebnis
Quote
1
Deutschland U21* - Türkei U21
1:3
4,00
2
Crystal Palace
- Torquay United
2:1
1,40
3
Accrington St. - Walsall FC
2:1
2,60
4
Barnet FC - FC Watford
0:0
2,80
5
Brentford FC - Bristol City
0:1
2,00
6
Bristol Rovers - Aldershot Town
2:1
1,55
7
Bury FC - West Bromwich
0:2
1,60
8
Cardiff City - Dagenham Redbr.
3:1
1,30
9
Carlisle United - Oldham Athletic
1:0
2,15
10
Cheltenham Town - Southend Utd.
1:2
2,20
11
Colchester Utd - Leyton Orient
1:2
3,30
12
Crewe Alexandra - Blackpool FC
1:2
1,90
13
Exeter City - Queen's Park R.
0:5
1,85
14
Gillingham FC - Plymouth Argyle
2:1
2,40
15
Hereford United - Charlton Athl.
0:0
2,80
16
HuddersfieldTown - Stockport County
3:1
1,50
17
Lincoln City - FC Barnsley
0:1
1,85
18
FC Millwall - AFC Bournemouth
4:0
1,50
19
Milton Keynes - Swindon Town
1:4
4,00
20
Notts County - Doncaster Rovers
0:1
2,20
21
Rotherham Utd. - Derby County
2:1
2,80
22
Scunthorpe Utd. - Chesterfield FC
2:1
1,55
23
Sheffield United - Port Vale FC
1:2
6,00
24
Sheffield Wed. - Rochdale FC
3:0
1,45
25
Shrewsbury Town - Ipswich Town
3:3
2,80
26
FC Southampton - Northampton Town
2:0
1,60
27
Swansea City - Brighton Hove
3:0
1,60
28
Tranmere Rovers - Grimsby Town
4:0
1,55
29
WycombeWanderers - Peterborough U.
0:4
2,10
30
Yeovil Town - Norwich City
0:4
2,20
31
FC Dundalk - Bray Wanderers
0:0
2,90
32
Galway United - Drogheda United
0:2
2,70
33
St.Patricks Ath. - Bohemians Dublin
0:2
1,70
34
Sligo Rovers - Derry City
0:4
1,90