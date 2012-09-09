Tagesergebnisse der Oddset-Spiele vom 08.09.2012

Von Schwäbische Zeitung

Bei einem Dachstuhlbrand in der Bulzinger Straße in Rietheim am Mittwochvormittag ist eine Person schwer und eine weitere leicht verletzt worden. Wie die Polizei auf Nachfrage unserer Zeitung mitteilt, handelt es sich bei den Verletzten um zwei Dachdecker, die auf dem Dach eines leerstehenden Hauses gearbeitet haben.

Als die ersten Kräfte der Feuerwehr am Einsatzort eintrafen, stand das Gebäude bereits voll in Flammen. Die Feuerwehren Rietheim-Weilheim, Tuttlingen und Spaichingen rückten mit rund 60 Kräften zur Brandbekämpfung an.