Tabelle der NHL - Eastern Conference

9. November 2009
Atlantic Division

TeamSpieleSiegNied.n.V.n.P.PunkteToreSeriePittsburgh Penguins17125002454:442NNew Jersey Devils15114002239:335SNew York Rangers18107102156:481NPhiladelphia Flyers1494011952:374SNew York Islanders1766321744:501S

TeamSpieleSiegNied.n.V.n.P.PunkteToreSerieBuffalo Sabres1494101940:332NOttawa Senators1475111642:421NBoston Bruins1677021638:411SMontreal Canadiens1789001645:541NToronto Maple Leafs1537411139:552S

TeamSpieleSiegNied.n.V.n.P.PunkteToreSerieWashington Capitals17103312465:522STampa Bay Lightning1564141739:471SAtlanta Thrashers1476011548:451SFlorida Panthers1559011140:552NCarolina Hurricanes1621112732:5912N
