Staatsanwalt: Lebenslang für Mord an Ägypterin

Aalens Oberbürgermeister Thilo Rentschler und Landrat Klaus Pavel warnen Eltern in einem öffentlichen Brief vor einer sogenannten „Unzensiert-Party“, die am Freitag, 31. Mai, in der Diskothek Tonfabrik in Aalen stattfinden soll.

Die Party ist mit einem sogenannten „Muttizettel“ beziehungsweise Aufsichtszettel und volljähriger Begleitperson auch für Jugendliche ab 16 Jahren zugänglich. Der Abend wird mit dem Motto „One Night - Without Rules“ (Eine Nacht - ohne Regeln) in Facebook beworben.