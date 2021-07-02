Sieben Fragen an: Stefan Schmidt

Die Züge auf der Südbahn fahren künftig nicht mehr mit Diesel, sondern elektrisch. Dafür brauchen sie aber Strom. In Niederbiegen wird zu diesem Zweck eine neue Bahnstromanlage gebaut. Am Donnerstag lieferte ein Schwertransport einen riesigen Transformator an. Dieser wandelt Strom aus dem öffentlichen Netz in Bahnstrom um. So lief das aufwendige Projekt.

Die Lieferung des Transformators ist ein wesentlicher Schritt bei der Elektrifizierung der Südbahn zwischen Ulm, Friedrichshafen und Lindau.