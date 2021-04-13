Junger Fahrer stößt mit Lastwagen zusammen

Von Aalener Nachrichten

Das Landratsamt Ostalbkreis hat erneut eine Ausgangssperre erlassen. Diese tritt ab Mittwoch, 14. April, in Kraft. Bürger dürfen dann zwischen 21 und 5 Uhr nur noch mit triftigen Gründen das Haus verlassen. Das teilt die Kreisverwaltung in einer Pressemeldung am Montag mit.

Darauf hätte sich laut Mitteilung der Ostalbkreis gemeinsam mit vier weiteren Kreisen (Ludwigsburg, Esslingen, Göppingen und Rems-Murr) aufgrund der hohen Inzidenzwerte einheitlich verständigt.