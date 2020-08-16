Von Schwäbische Zeitung

Zu einem Verkehrsunfall mit drei beteiligten Fahrzeugen und vier verletzten Personen kam es gegen 14:08 Uhr auf der B 31 im Bereich Stetten.

Aus aktuell noch ungeklärter Ursache kam der PKW des mutmaßlichen Unfallverursachers in den Gegenverkehr. Dort, so schreibt die Polizei in ihrem Bericht, streifte das Fahrzeug zunächst ein entgegenkommendes Fahrzeug ehe es zum frontalen Zusammenstoß mit einem dritten Fahrzeug kam. Der mutmaßliche Unfallverursacher musste mit schweren Verletzungen ins Krankenhaus Friedrichshafen eingeliefert ...