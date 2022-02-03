Musik-Charts


Deutsche Presse-Agentur
PlatzVorwocheTitelActLabel
1neuVoyageABBAUniversal
21Voyage (Jewel Box)ABBAUniversal
33RauschHelene FischerPolydor
4neuB.O.A.T.S. (Standard CD)Michael Patrick KellyColumbia Local (Sony)
52= (Equals)Ed SheeranWarner Music International
65Wenn die Kälte kommt (Deluxe Edition)SantianoWe Love Music
7neuBravo The Hits 2021Various ArtistsPolydor
8neuImposterGahan, Dave, SoulsaversColumbia International (Sony)
97Wenn die Kälte kommtSantianoWe Love Music
106Rausch (2 CD Deluxe im Hardcover Book)Helene FischerPolydor


Quelle: Amazon

Stand: 12.11.2021

© dpa-infocom, dpa:120601-90-19788938/1363351778

Wir haben die allgemeine Kommentarfunktion unter unseren Texten abgeschaltet. Für einzelne Texte wird es auch weiterhin die Möglichkeit zum Austausch geben. Aufgrund der Vielzahl an Kommentaren können wir derzeit aber keine gründliche Moderation mehr gewährleisten. Mehr Informationen zu unseren Beweggründen finden Sie hier.
FAQ | Nutzungsregeln
Kommentare werden geladen

Persönliche Vorschläge für Sie