Musik-Charts

|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|Label
|1
|neu
|Voyage
|ABBA
|Universal
|2
|1
|Voyage (Jewel Box)
|ABBA
|Universal
|3
|3
|Rausch
|Helene Fischer
|Polydor
|4
|neu
|B.O.A.T.S. (Standard CD)
|Michael Patrick Kelly
|Columbia Local (Sony)
|5
|2
|= (Equals)
|Ed Sheeran
|Warner Music International
|6
|5
|Wenn die Kälte kommt (Deluxe Edition)
|Santiano
|We Love Music
|7
|neu
|Bravo The Hits 2021
|Various Artists
|Polydor
|8
|neu
|Imposter
|Gahan, Dave, Soulsavers
|Columbia International (Sony)
|9
|7
|Wenn die Kälte kommt
|Santiano
|We Love Music
|10
|6
|Rausch (2 CD Deluxe im Hardcover Book)
|Helene Fischer
|Polydor
Stand: 12.11.2021
