Musik-Charts

2. Mai 2014
Deutsche Presse-Agentur
PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpretLabel
13Kopf aus-Herz AnEloyTelamo
26Toggo Music 49VariousPolystar
31Vergiss Mein NichtAndreas GabalierElectrola
4neuThe Dome Summer 2018VariousSme Media
5neuHigh As HopeFlorence + The MachineIsland
67Na und?! Sonne!Ben ZuckerAirforce1
78Irish HeartAngelo Kelly & FamilyElectrola
8neuBoth Directions At Once: The Lost AlbumJohn ColtraneImpulse
910Bravo Hits Vol.101VariousPolystar
104Captain FantasticDie Fantastischen VierColumbia

Quelle: Amazon

Stand: 13. Juli

