Musik-Charts

|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|Label
|1
|3
|Kopf aus-Herz An
|Eloy
|Telamo
|2
|6
|Toggo Music 49
|Various
|Polystar
|3
|1
|Vergiss Mein Nicht
|Andreas Gabalier
|Electrola
|4
|neu
|The Dome Summer 2018
|Various
|Sme Media
|5
|neu
|High As Hope
|Florence + The Machine
|Island
|6
|7
|Na und?! Sonne!
|Ben Zucker
|Airforce1
|7
|8
|Irish Heart
|Angelo Kelly & Family
|Electrola
|8
|neu
|Both Directions At Once: The Lost Album
|John Coltrane
|Impulse
|9
|10
|Bravo Hits Vol.101
|Various
|Polystar
|10
|4
|Captain Fantastic
|Die Fantastischen Vier
|Columbia
Quelle: Amazon
Stand: 13. Juli
