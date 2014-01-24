Linksammlung deutscher Olympioniken

Nichts ging mehr am Freitagnachmittag rund um Kressbronn: Nach einem Verkehrsunfall mit zwei Schwerverletzten ist die Bundesstraße 31 knapp fünf Stunden lang komplett gesperrt gewesen. Auf den Umleitungsstrecken bildeten sich kilometerlange Staus, die Fahrzeuge wurden an der Anschlussstelle Kressbronn abgeleitet, wie die Polizei mitteilte. Ein Mercedesfahrer war frontal in einen Sattelschlepper geprallt.

Den Rettungskräften bot sich am frühen Nachmittag auf der B 31 bei Kressbronn ein schreckliches Bild: Ein 75-jähriger ...