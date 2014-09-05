Kultur

iTunes-Single-Charts

5. September 2014
Deutsche Presse-Agentur
PlatzVorwocheInterpretLabel
1SoloClean Bandit Feat. Demi LovatoAtlantic Records UK
2Bella CiaoEl Profesor (HUGEL Remix)Kontor Records
3In My MindDynoro & Gigi D'Agostinob1
4ZusammenDie Fantastischen Vier Feat. CluesoColumbia
5Je ne parle pas françaisNamikaJive Germany
6NevermindDennis LloydWM Italy
7One KissCalvin Harris & Dua LipaColumbia
8La CinturaAlvaro SolerAirforce1
9An WunderWincent WeissVertigo/Capitol
10FlamesDavid Guetta & SiaParlophone France

Quelle: iTunes

Woche vom 29. Juni bis 5. Juli

