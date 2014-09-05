iTunes-Single-Charts

Lesedauer: 1 Min
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Interpret
|Label
|1
|Solo
|Clean Bandit Feat. Demi Lovato
|Atlantic Records UK
|2
|Bella Ciao
|El Profesor (HUGEL Remix)
|Kontor Records
|3
|In My Mind
|Dynoro & Gigi D'Agostino
|b1
|4
|Zusammen
|Die Fantastischen Vier Feat. Clueso
|Columbia
|5
|Je ne parle pas français
|Namika
|Jive Germany
|6
|Nevermind
|Dennis Lloyd
|WM Italy
|7
|One Kiss
|Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
|Columbia
|8
|La Cintura
|Alvaro Soler
|Airforce1
|9
|An Wunder
|Wincent Weiss
|Vertigo/Capitol
|10
|Flames
|David Guetta & Sia
|Parlophone France
Quelle: iTunes
Woche vom 29. Juni bis 5. Juli
