iTunes-Album-Charts

Lesedauer: 1 Min
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Interpret
|Label
|1
|Scorpion
|Drake
|Republic Records
|2
|High As Hope
|Florence + The Machine
|Virgin EMI
|3
|MegaHits Sommer 2018
|Various Artists
|WM Germany
|4
|The Now Now
|Gorillaz
|Parlophone UK
|5
|Gravity
|Bullet for My Valentine
|Spinefarm Records UK
|6
|Booom Summer 2018
|Various Artists
|Sony Music Media
|7
|Both Directions at Once: The Lost Album
|John Coltrane
|Impulse Records
|8
|Nafri Trap EP, Vol. 1 - EP
|Kollegah & Farid Bang
|Banger Musik/Alpha Music Empire
|9
|Berlin lebt
|Capital Bra
|Team Kuku
|10
|Appetite for Destruction (Super Deluxe)
|Guns N' Roses
|Geffen Records
Quelle: iTunes
Woche vom 29. Juni bis 5. Juli
Kommentare werden geladen