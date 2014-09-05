Kultur

iTunes-Album-Charts

Lesedauer: 1 Min
5. September 2014
Deutsche Presse-Agentur
PlatzVorwocheInterpretLabel
1ScorpionDrakeRepublic Records
2High As HopeFlorence + The MachineVirgin EMI
3MegaHits Sommer 2018Various ArtistsWM Germany
4The Now NowGorillazParlophone UK
5GravityBullet for My ValentineSpinefarm Records UK
6Booom Summer 2018Various ArtistsSony Music Media
7Both Directions at Once: The Lost AlbumJohn ColtraneImpulse Records
8Nafri Trap EP, Vol. 1 - EPKollegah & Farid BangBanger Musik/Alpha Music Empire
9Berlin lebtCapital BraTeam Kuku
10Appetite for Destruction (Super Deluxe)Guns N' RosesGeffen Records

Quelle: iTunes

Woche vom 29. Juni bis 5. Juli

Ihr Kommentar wird nach einer kurzen Prüfung durch unsere Redaktion veröffentlicht.
FAQ | Nutzungsregeln
Kommentare werden geladen
Mehr Themen