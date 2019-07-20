Lokales

Fand des Tages: Uwe und Heidrun lieben Rockmusik

Uwe (60) und Heidrun (49) sind unsere Fans des Tages.
20. Juli 2019
Sebastian Heilemann
Redakteur
60

Uwe (60) und Heidrun (49) sind unsere Fans des Tages. Die Beiden hatten einen vergleichbar kurzen Weg, um Glenn Hughes zu sehen: Sie stammen aus Tuttlingen.

