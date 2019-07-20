Fand des Tages: Uwe und Heidrun lieben Rockmusik

Von Schwäbische Zeitung

Ganz schön romantisch ging es am Freitagmittag in Ravensburg zu – beziehungsweise eher über Ravensburg. Denn gegen 13.40 Uhr flog für wenige Minuten ein Flugzeug über die Stadt der Türme und zog ein Banner mit der Aufschrift „Ich liebe Dich!“ hinter sich her.

Nach einem Aufruf der „Schwäbischen Zeitung“, ob jemand wisse, wer dahinter steckt, erhielt die Lokalredaktion noch am Freitagabend eine Nachricht: Das Flugzeug sei eine Überraschung für das Brautpaar Markus und Reni Schatz gewesen, das sich an diesem Tag auf der Veitsburg das ...