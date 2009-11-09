Ergebnisse vom Herren-Turnier in Basel

Von Schwäbische Zeitung

Die Wangenerin Saron Ghebremeskel war 2017 Kandidatin der TV-Show „Germany’s Next Topmodel“. Jetzt ist sie plötzlich gestorben.

Saron Ghebremeskel hatte den Beruf der Flugbegleiterin gelernt und zuletzt in Düsseldorf gearbeitet. Bei „Germany’s Next Topmodel“ hatte sie 2017 den Sprung unter die Top 50 geschafft. Sie drehte damals unter anderem in der Dominikanischen Republik, schied aber nach nur einer Folge aus.

Mit Schwäbische.