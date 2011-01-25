Ergebnisse und Tabelle England - Nachholspiele
Lesedauer: 1 Min
FC Blackpool-Manchester United2:3Wigan Athletic-Aston Villa1:2FC Liverpool-FC Fulham-:-RangVereinSpieleTorePunkte1.Manchester United2351:21512.FC Arsenal2348:22463.Manchester City2437:20454.FC Chelsea2342:19415.Tottenham Hotspur2332:26386.AFC Sunderland2428:24377.Blackburn Rovers2431:37318.Newcastle United2336:33309.Stoke City2328:283010.Bolton Wanderers2434:353011.FC Liverpool2330:312912.FC Blackpool2334:412813.Aston Villa2427:402814.FC Everton2327:292715.FC Fulham2325:252616.West Bromwich Albion2329:432517.Birmingham City2221:312318.Wigan Athletic2420:392219.Wolverhampton Wanderers2324:412120.West Ham United2424:4321