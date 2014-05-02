Kultur

DVD-Charts

Lesedauer: 1 Min
Der tollpatschige Schneemann Olaf in einer Szene des Animationsfilms „Die Eiskönigin – Völlig unverfroren“, der das Roter Freil
Der tollpatschige Schneemann Olaf in einer Szene des Animationsfilms „Die Eiskönigin – Völlig unverfroren“, der das Roter Freil (Foto: dpa)
2. Mai 2014
Deutsche Presse-Agentur
PlatzVorwocheTitelStudio
11Fifty Shades of Grey - Befreite LustUniversal Pictures Germany
23WunderSTUDIOCANAL
35Greatest ShowmanTwentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment
4neuEin Mann namens OveConcorde Video
510Star Wars: Die letzten JediWalt Disney
64Fifty Shades - 3 Movie CollectionUniversal Pictures Germany
79CocoWalt Disney
8neuCall me by your nameSony Pictures Home Entertainment
9neuFack Ju Göhte 3Constantin Film
10neuVaianaWalt Disney

Quelle: Amazon

Stand: 13. Juli

Ihr Kommentar wird nach einer kurzen Prüfung durch unsere Redaktion veröffentlicht.
FAQ | Nutzungsregeln
Kommentare werden geladen
Mehr Themen