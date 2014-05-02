DVD-Charts

Lesedauer: 1 Min
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Studio
|1
|1
|Fifty Shades of Grey - Befreite Lust
|Universal Pictures Germany
|2
|3
|Wunder
|STUDIOCANAL
|3
|5
|Greatest Showman
|Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment
|4
|neu
|Ein Mann namens Ove
|Concorde Video
|5
|10
|Star Wars: Die letzten Jedi
|Walt Disney
|6
|4
|Fifty Shades - 3 Movie Collection
|Universal Pictures Germany
|7
|9
|Coco
|Walt Disney
|8
|neu
|Call me by your name
|Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
|9
|neu
|Fack Ju Göhte 3
|Constantin Film
|10
|neu
|Vaiana
|Walt Disney
Quelle: Amazon
Stand: 13. Juli
