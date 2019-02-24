Anwohner schützen

Müll, harter Alkohol, Erbrochenes und Cannabis-Konsum: Das Konzert der Rapper „Bonez MC“ und „RAF Camora“ am Dienstag in der Oberschwabenhalle sorgt für Diskussionen. Bei einem Auftritt in München rückte die Polizei jetzt sogar mit einer Hundertschaft an - und stellte zahlreiche Verstöße fest. Wie ein Polizeisprecher am Samstag Schwäbische.de bestätigte, habe es bei dem Konzert in der Olympiahalle am Freitag einen großangelegten Polizeieinsatz gegeben.