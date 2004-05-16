Angriff auf Djindjic-Schwester

Dieses Mal hat es Lindau voll erwischt: Sowohl die Häfen als auch der Kleine See sind nach dem starken Regen am Wochenende voller Treibholz. Das Aufräumen wird Wochen dauern. Und es könnte noch schlimmer kommen, denn am Montagnachmittag schwimmen noch mehrere große Holzfelder von Österreich aus auf das deutsche Ufer zu. Wo sie genau landen werden, ist noch unklar.

Die Boote im Lindauer Hafen scheinen nicht mehr im Wasser, sondern auf einem Holzteppich zu stehen.