Angesagte iOS-Apps: Campingurlaub planen und Bilder teilen
Die Omikron-Welle hat Deutschland fest im Griff. Ohne Impfnachweis geht inzwischen fast gar nichts mehr. Und auch die Kontaktnachverfolgung durch die Gesundheitsämter stößt an ihre Grenzen. Der „CovPass“ und die „Corona-Warn-App“ bleiben daher extrem nützlich. Entsprechend belegen sie immer noch Platz eins und zwei der iOS-App-Charts.
Gleich dahinter, auf Rang drei, landet in dieser Woche die App „Locket Widget“. Mit ihrer Hilfe lassen sich Bilder mit bis zu fünf Freundinnen oder Freunden teilen. Die Fotos erscheinen dann automatisch auf dem Startbildschirm des iPhones. So kommt Freude in den Alltag.
Auch mit der nächsten Urlaubsplanung sind trübe Gedanken schnell vertrieben. Und tatsächlich scheinen sich einige Camping-Freunde gerade damit zu beschäftigen. Das zeigt ein reger Zugriff auf die App „ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022“, die es auf Platz acht schafft. Sie liefert aktuelle Infos zu über 20.000 Camping- und Stellplätzen in ganz Europa.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|SpongeBob SquarePants
|HandyGames
|0,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|5
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|4,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,99
|7
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,99
|9
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|10
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|3,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|3
|Locket Widget
|Matthew Moss
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|CovPass Check
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|8
|TikTok
|TikTok Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|VR SecureGo plus
|Atruvia AG
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|SpongeBob SquarePants
|HandyGames
|0,99
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp on iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|0,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|8
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|4,99
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|Messenger for WhatsApp & More
|Baris Gungor
|kostenlos
|8
|Triple A - Touch Visualizer
|SungLab
|kostenlos
|9
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|kostenlos
