Angesagte iOS-Apps: Campingurlaub planen und Bilder teilen

«Locket Widget»
Mit „Locket Widget“ lassen sich Bilder mit bis zu fünf Freundinnen oder Freunden teilen. Die Fotos erscheinen dann automatisch auf dem Startbildschirm des iPhones. (Foto: App Store von Apple / DPA)

Die Omikron-Welle hat Deutschland fest im Griff. Ohne Impfnachweis geht inzwischen fast gar nichts mehr. Und auch die Kontaktnachverfolgung durch die Gesundheitsämter stößt an ihre Grenzen. Der „CovPass“ und die „Corona-Warn-App“ bleiben daher extrem nützlich. Entsprechend belegen sie immer noch Platz eins und zwei der iOS-App-Charts.

Gleich dahinter, auf Rang drei, landet in dieser Woche die App „Locket Widget“. Mit ihrer Hilfe lassen sich Bilder mit bis zu fünf Freundinnen oder Freunden teilen. Die Fotos erscheinen dann automatisch auf dem Startbildschirm des iPhones. So kommt Freude in den Alltag.

Auch mit der nächsten Urlaubsplanung sind trübe Gedanken schnell vertrieben. Und tatsächlich scheinen sich einige Camping-Freunde gerade damit zu beschäftigen. Das zeigt ein reger Zugriff auf die App „ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022“, die es auf Platz acht schafft. Sie liefert aktuelle Infos zu über 20.000 Camping- und Stellplätzen in ganz Europa.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2Threema. Sicherer MessengerThreema GmbH3,99
3SpongeBob SquarePantsHandyGames0,99
4MinecraftMojang6,99
5ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022ADAC Camping GmbH4,99
6Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica4,99
7MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
8AutoSleep SchlaftrackerTantsissa4,99
9food with loveFood with love3,99
10Forest - Bleib fokussiertSEEKRTECH CO., LTD.3,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1CovPassRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
2Corona-Warn-AppRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
3Locket WidgetMatthew Mosskostenlos
4WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
5InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
6YouTubeGoogle LLCkostenlos
7CovPass CheckRobert Koch-Institutkostenlos
8TikTokTikTok Ltd.kostenlos
9PayPalPayPal, Inc.kostenlos
10VR SecureGo plusAtruvia AGkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 5Time Base Technology Limited7,99
2ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd9,99
3MinecraftMojang6,99
4SpongeBob SquarePantsHandyGames0,99
5Messenger für WhatsApp on iPadBeijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd0,99
6MonopolyMarmalade Game Studio3,99
7AnkiMobile FlashcardsAnkitects Pty Ltd24,99
8ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022ADAC Camping GmbH4,99
9Bloons TD 6Ninja Kiwi4,99
10Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1ZOOM Cloud MeetingsZoom Video Communications, Inc.kostenlos
2Microsoft PowerPointMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
3Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
4Microsoft TeamsMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos
5Amazon Prime VideoAMZN Mobile LLCkostenlos
6Disney+Disneykostenlos
7Messenger for WhatsApp & MoreBaris Gungorkostenlos
8Triple A - Touch VisualizerSungLabkostenlos
9NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
10NotabilityGinger Labskostenlos

