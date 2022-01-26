Angesagte iOS-Apps: Campingurlaub planen und Bilder teilen

Die Omikron-Welle hat Deutschland fest im Griff. Ohne Impfnachweis geht inzwischen fast gar nichts mehr. Und auch die Kontaktnachverfolgung durch die Gesundheitsämter stößt an ihre Grenzen. Der „CovPass“ und die „Corona-Warn-App“ bleiben daher extrem nützlich. Entsprechend belegen sie immer noch Platz eins und zwei der iOS-App-Charts.

Gleich dahinter, auf Rang drei, landet in dieser Woche die App „Locket Widget“. Mit ihrer Hilfe lassen sich Bilder mit bis zu fünf Freundinnen oder Freunden teilen. Die Fotos erscheinen dann automatisch auf dem Startbildschirm des iPhones. So kommt Freude in den Alltag.

Auch mit der nächsten Urlaubsplanung sind trübe Gedanken schnell vertrieben. Und tatsächlich scheinen sich einige Camping-Freunde gerade damit zu beschäftigen. Das zeigt ein reger Zugriff auf die App „ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022“, die es auf Platz acht schafft. Sie liefert aktuelle Infos zu über 20.000 Camping- und Stellplätzen in ganz Europa.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 SpongeBob SquarePants HandyGames 0,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 5 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022 ADAC Camping GmbH 4,99 6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,99 7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 8 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,99 9 food with love Food with love 3,99 10 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 3,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 3 Locket Widget Matthew Moss kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 7 CovPass Check Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 8 TikTok TikTok Ltd. kostenlos 9 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos 10 VR SecureGo plus Atruvia AG kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 4 SpongeBob SquarePants HandyGames 0,99 5 Messenger für WhatsApp on iPad Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd 0,99 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 7 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99 8 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2022 ADAC Camping GmbH 4,99 9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom Video Communications, Inc. kostenlos 2 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 4 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 5 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 6 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 7 Messenger for WhatsApp & More Baris Gungor kostenlos 8 Triple A - Touch Visualizer SungLab kostenlos 9 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 10 Notability Ginger Labs kostenlos

